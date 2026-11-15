Matvei Gridin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Dustin Wolf made 29 saves, and the Calgary Flames beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night at crypto.com Arena.

Morgan Frost opened the scoring at 2:13 of the second period, with an assist from Yegor Sharangovich. Joel Armia tied it 1-1 at 6:21 of the third period. Gridin put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 11:21 of the third period, with an assist from Martin Pospisil.

Sharangovich made it 3-1 into an empty net at 18:46 of the third period. Mats Zuccarello pulled the Kings within 3-2 at 19:04 of the third period.

For Calgary, Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, Frost and Gridin each scored, and Wolf stopped 29 of 31 shots.

For Los Angeles, Alex Laferriere had two assists, Armia and Zuccarello each scored, and Anton Forsberg stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Los Angeles outshot Calgary 31-24. Calgary went 0 for 3 on the power play, and Los Angeles went 0 for 3. The Flames moved to 9-10-1. The Kings dropped to 5-11-2.

The Flames are 12th in the Western Conference. The Kings are 14th in the Western Conference and have lost four straight.

The Flames are back in action when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Kings next visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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