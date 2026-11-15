The Villanova Wildcats take on the Fairfield Stags at Leo D. Mahoney Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are 1-2. Villanova beat Merrimack Warriors 97-44 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Wildcats average 82.0 points per game and allow 74.7. Jasmine Bascoe averages 27.0 points and 6.3 assists per game, and Elise Bender averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Stags are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Fairfield beat Seton Hall Pirates 69-67 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Stags average 77.7 points per game and allow 60.0. Kaety L'Amoreaux averages 21.0 points and 7.0 assists per game, and Lana McCarthy averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats sit first in the Big East. Villanova is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Stags are first in the Metro. Fairfield is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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