Simon Holmstrom scored three times as the New York Islanders routed the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Saturday night at Honda Center.

Ben Hutton opened the scoring at 1:55 of the first period, with assists from Mathew Barzal and Ondrej Palat. Bo Horvat made it 2-0 on the power play at 1:33 of the second period. Nikita Nesterenko pulled the Ducks within 2-1 at 2:35 of the second period. Holmstrom made it 3-1 at 3:01 of the second period.

Holmstrom made it 4-1 at 8:28 of the second period. Mitchell Chaffee made it 5-1 at 10:28 of the second period. Cutter Gauthier pulled the Ducks within 5-2 at 16:37 of the second period. Holmstrom made it 6-2 at 2:41 of the third period.

For New York, Holmstrom had three goals, Matthew Schaefer had three assists, Horvat had a goal and an assist, Hutton and Chaffee each scored, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 of 28 shots.

For Anaheim, Nesterenko and Gauthier each scored, and Lukas Dostal stopped 19 of 25 shots.

Anaheim outshot New York 28-25. New York went 1 for 3 on the power play, and Anaheim went 0 for 1. The Islanders moved to 9-6-4. The Ducks fell to 10-9-1.

The Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference and have won two straight. The Ducks are ninth in the Western Conference and have lost two straight. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0. New York won the first meeting 3-2 on Oct. 20.

The Islanders next host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Ducks next host the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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