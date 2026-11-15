A'Marion Peterson ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns as the UTSA Roadrunners beat the North Texas Mean Green 35-16 on Saturday night at Alamodome.

UTSA scored first and never trailed, leading 21-3 at halftime. A touchdown with 3:24 left made it 28-16.

For UTSA, Owen McCown completed 15 of 24 passes for 85 yards with an interception while Peterson ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. On defense, Elijah Baldwin had 1.5 sacks, Camron Cooper had a sack and RJ Lester Jr. had an interception.

For North Texas, Tayven Jackson completed 10 of 20 passes for 125 yards with an interception, and Chris Jimerson Jr. ran for 33 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

UTSA outgained North Texas 326-304. The Roadrunners improved to 8-2. The Mean Green dropped to 7-3.

The Roadrunners are eighth in the FBS. UTSA is 5-0 at home and 3-2 on the road. The Mean Green are 25th in the FBS. North Texas is 5-0 at home and 2-3 away from home.

The Roadrunners next visit the UAB Blazers on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Mean Green are back in action when they visit the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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