UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney led the team to a 10–0 record with a 22–14 win over Illinois on Friday night — the Bruins’ first 10–0 start since the 1998 squad and only the third such start in program history.

The victory followed a 3–9 record last season. UCLA’s seven-win improvement is its best turnaround, according to The Associated Press.

UCLA competes in the Big Ten Conference this season after departing the Pac-12. Its 10–0 start is the first since the 1998 team coached by Bob Toledo.

USC lost 27–13 at No. 9 Indiana on Saturday. Michigan lost 31–7 to Oregon. Clemson lost 20–6 to Georgia Tech — its second straight game without an offensive touchdown.

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