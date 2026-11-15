The Capital Crusaders take on the Robert Morris Colonials at UPMC Events Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Colonials are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Robert Morris lost to Arkansas Razorbacks 76-53 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Colonials average 52.7 points per game and allow 80.3. KJ Garris Jr. averages 12.7 points per game, and Ace Valentine averages 4.0 assists per game. Samuel Obenjo averages 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Colonials sit first in the Horizon.

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