The Sacred Heart Pioneers visit the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Stony Brook Arena, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Pioneers are 1-2. Sacred Heart lost to Northeastern Huskies 61-46 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Pioneers average 55.0 points per game and allow 61.0. Sophie Nascimento averages 13.0 points, 3.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Seawolves are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Stony Brook beat Niagara Purple Eagles 71-40 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Seawolves average 73.7 points per game and allow 47.3. Ariel Little averages 16.7 points per game, and Leah Philpotts averages 4.7 assists per game. Caitlin Frost averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Pioneers are first in the Metro. Sacred Heart is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Seawolves sit first in the CAA. Stony Brook is 1-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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