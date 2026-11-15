Isaac Hawkins scored 26 points as the Utah Valley Wolverines edged the Nevada Wolf Pack 73-71 on Saturday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The Wolverines came out fast, taking the first half 34-28. They never trailed and led by as many as 17. The Wolf Pack had a 11-0 run in the first half.

For Utah Valley, Isaac Hawkins finished with 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks, Dominick Nelson added 14 points and six rebounds, while Isaac Davis contributed 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

For Nevada, Styles Phipps finished with 18 points and six assists, and Peyton White added 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Wolverines moved to 3-0. The Wolf Pack dropped to 2-2.

The Wolverines sit first in the Big West and have won three straight. Utah Valley is 1-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Wolf Pack are first in the Mountain West and have lost two straight. Nevada is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Wolverines are back in action when they visit the East Carolina Pirates on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Wolf Pack are back in action when they host the Idaho Vandals on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The post Wolverines Beat Wolf Pack 73-71 as Hawkins Scores 26 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.