The Saint Joseph's Hawks take on the Drexel Dragons at Daskalakis Athletic Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Hawks are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Saint Joseph's beat Cincinnati Bearcats 67-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Hawks average 81.0 points per game and allow 41.5. Gabby Casey averages 15.5 points per game, and Aleah Snead averages 4.0 assists per game. Deja Evans averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Dragons are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Drexel lost to Virginia Cavaliers 81-39 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Dragons average 57.0 points per game and allow 66.3. Laine McGurk averages 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and Julia Garcia Roig averages 7.3 assists per game.

The Hawks are first in the A-10. Saint Joseph's is 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Dragons sit first in the CAA. Drexel is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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