Elijah Mahi had 26 points and nine rebounds as the Santa Clara Broncos topped the New Mexico Lobos 90-85 on Saturday night at Leavey Center.

The Broncos came out fast, taking the first half 51-33. They led by as many as 23 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 8 lead changes. The Broncos led 51-33 at halftime and 73-67 with six minutes left, but the Lobos kept coming and won the second half 52-39 before the Broncos closed it out. The go-ahead basket came with 0:30 left: Jake Ensminger makes 25-foot three point jumper (Fedor Zugic assists). A 11-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Santa Clara, Elijah Mahi finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists off the bench, Sash Gavalyugov added 19 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Fedor Zugic contributed 15 points and eight rebounds.

For New Mexico, Hudson Mayes had 24 points and 12 rebounds, a double-double. Jake Hall had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 21 from the field and finishing with 19 points.

The Broncos moved to 5-0. The Lobos dropped to 3-1.

The Broncos are first in the WCC and have won five straight. Santa Clara is 4-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Lobos sit first in the Mountain West. New Mexico is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Broncos next host the VCU Rams on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lobos are back in action when they visit the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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