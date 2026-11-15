Arkansas already led No. 17 South Carolina 17-6 late in the third quarter on Saturday night when Joker Johnson put the game away. With 4:22 left in the quarter, Johnson stepped in front of a Cutter Woods pass at the Arkansas 37 and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown. Max Gilbert’s extra point made it 24-6, and Razorback Stadium came alive.

Johnson wasn’t done. Early in the fourth quarter he picked off Woods again at the Arkansas 4, ending a Gamecocks threat. He finished with two interceptions and a team-high eight tackles. Woods threw for 271 yards but was intercepted three times.

Arkansas (4-6, 2-5 SEC) won 34-6 in front of 63,334 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. KJ Jackson threw touchdown passes to Chris Marshall and Antonio Jordan, and Sutton Smith added a late rushing score. South Carolina fell to 6-4.

The Ball Exclusives take

This was the night Arkansas' defense finally showed up for a full four quarters, and Joker Johnson was the face of it. Two interceptions, a touchdown and eight tackles against a ranked opponent is a résumé game. For South Carolina, three turnovers in a 28-point loss to a sub-.500 team is a gut punch that knocks the Gamecocks well off the playoff conversation.

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