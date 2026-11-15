The San Jose Sharks held off the Utah Mammoth 6-5 in a shootout on Saturday night at Delta Center, with Yaroslav Askarov making 27 saves.

Zac Jones opened the scoring at 2:15 of the first period, with assists from Kailer Yamamoto and Clayton Keller. Mikhail Sergachev made it 2-0 on the power play at 8:53 of the first period. Tyler Toffoli pulled the Sharks within 2-1 on the power play at 11:35 of the first period. Jones made it 3-1 at 12:40 of the first period. Adam Gaudette pulled the Sharks within 3-2 on the power play at 3:07 of the second period.

Zack Ostapchuk tied it 3-3 at 3:13 of the second period. Jack McBain put the Mammoth ahead 4-3 at 8:59 of the second period. Eric Pohlkamp tied it 4-4 at 5:23 of the third period. Dmitry Orlov put the Sharks ahead 5-4 at 14:17 of the third period. Barrett Hayton tied it 5-5 on the power play at 16:22 of the third period.

Neither team scored in overtime, and San Jose won the shootout.

For San Jose, Orlov had a goal and three assists, Toffoli had a goal and an assist, Gaudette, Ostapchuk and Pohlkamp each scored, and Askarov stopped 27 of 32 shots.

For Utah, Yamamoto had three assists, Jones had two goals, Sergachev had a goal and an assist, McBain and Hayton each scored, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 16 of 21 shots.

Utah outshot San Jose 32-21. San Jose went 2 for 6 on the power play, and Utah went 2 for 5. The Sharks improved to 9-11-2. The Mammoth dropped to 10-8-3.

The Sharks sit 10th in the Western Conference.

The Sharks are back in action when they host the Nashville Predators on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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