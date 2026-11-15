Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with 3 seconds remaining, lifting No. 8 Texas to a 22–21 victory over No. 24 LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

The win keeps Texas in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. LSU is virtually eliminated from playoff contention.

Manning rushed for an early touchdown and completed 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. He threw three interceptions. With Texas trailing 21–16 and 2:19 left, he led a drive from the Longhorns’ 42-yard line. He converted three third downs — once with a short pass and twice with runs — before connecting with Brown near the left pylon.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jackson Harris. He also had three interceptions. LSU held a 14–10 lead at halftime after missing a 38-yard field goal as time expired. Dilin Jones scored on a 44-yard run early in the third quarter to make it 21–10. Texas kicker Gianni Spetic made field goals of 41 and 50 yards to narrow the gap to 21–16.

Texas was outgained 366–273 but recorded three takeaways and three sacks. LSU did not score in the fourth quarter. Texas hosts Arkansas next Saturday. LSU visits No. 9 Tennessee next Saturday.

According to The Associated Press, Archie Manning led Mississippi to a comeback win at Tiger Stadium in 1968, and Eli Manning did the same in 2001.

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