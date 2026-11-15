Boise State freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones had the night of his young career on Saturday, catching 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 24 Broncos held off Oregon State 46-41 in Boise.

The biggest one came with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. With Boise State clinging to a 39-34 lead, quarterback Maddux Madsen found Jones for a 26-yard touchdown that pushed the margin back to 12 points. Oregon State scored again with 4:25 to play, but the Broncos held on.

Jones had already scored from 19 yards out in the first quarter and from 16 yards in the second, and his longest catch of the night went for 49 yards. Madsen finished 23 of 32 for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and Travis Anderson added a 58-yard interception return for a score in the first quarter.

The win moves Boise State to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State, which got 396 passing yards from Maalik Murphy and 12 catches for 140 yards from Jesse Legree, falls to 5-5.

The Ball Exclusives take

Boise State has had plenty of great receivers, but a freshman putting up 230 yards and three scores in a one-possession game is a different kind of statement. Jones was the answer every time Oregon State closed the gap. If he plays like this in December, the Broncos have a matchup problem nobody on their schedule can solve.

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