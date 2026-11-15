College GameDay came to Boise on Saturday, and the No. 24 Broncos gave the show a night to remember. Freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and Boise State outlasted Oregon State 46-41 to improve to 9-1 and 6-0 in Pac-12 play.

Jones scored on catches of 19, 16 and 26 yards, the last with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter to put the Broncos up 46-34. Quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and Travis Anderson returned an interception 58 yards for a score. Oregon State made it close late on Maalik Murphy’s third touchdown pass, but never took the lead back after the first quarter.

Naturally, social media had plenty to say.

The national accounts took notice of the freshman.

Brett McMurphy pointed out what the win means for December.

The day started hours before kickoff, and the crowd in Boise won over plenty of fans around the country.

And the Broncos themselves summed it up.

The Ball Exclusives take

Boise State nailed the whole GameDay assignment: a crowd that looked great on national TV, then a win that kept its season on track. Oregon State made the Broncos sweat to the final minutes, which is a warning. But with a freshman like Jones taking over in a tight game, Boise State looks like the team to beat in the Pac-12.

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