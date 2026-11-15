The Brown Bears take on the Maine Black Bears at Skip Chappelle Court in Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Bears are 1-3. Brown lost to Holy Cross Crusaders 77-64 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Bears average 66.0 points per game and allow 75.3. Aima Ofunrein averages 14.0 points per game, and Caitlyn Kramer averages 3.2 assists per game. Olivia Young averages 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Black Bears are 2-1. Maine lost to Oregon Ducks 79-72 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Black Bears average 76.3 points per game and allow 69.7. Maddie Fitzpatrick averages 17.3 points, 4.0 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Bears sit first in the Ivy. Brown is 1-2 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Black Bears sit first in the Am. East. Maine is 1-1 at home and 1-0 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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