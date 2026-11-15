No. 6 Texas trailed No. 21 LSU 21-16 when it got the ball back at its own 42-yard line with 2:19 to play on Saturday night. Arch Manning drove the Longhorns the length of the field, and with four seconds left he found Raleek Brown on a 4-yard touchdown pass to win it 22-21.

The drive nearly ended at the LSU 11. Ryan Wingo was ruled to have fumbled with 22 seconds left, and LSU recovered, but replay overturned the call because Wingo was down by contact. Texas kept the ball, Manning ran for 7 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 4, and two snaps later Brown was in the end zone. The two-point try failed, and it did not matter.

It had been a hard night for Manning, who finished 19 of 35 for 174 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, and added a 1-yard touchdown run. LSU led 21-10 in the third quarter after a 44-yard touchdown run by Dilin Jones, who finished with 125 rushing yards. Texas pulled within 21-16 on two field goals before the final drive.

The Ball Exclusives take

Three interceptions would sink most quarterbacks on the road at night in Baton Rouge. Arch Manning answered with the drive of his career, and Texas got a top-25 road win it badly needed. LSU will spend the week replaying the overturned fumble at the 11, the moment this game nearly went the other way.

The post WATCH: Arch Manning throws game-winning TD with 3 seconds left at LSU appeared first on Ball Exclusives.