No. 6 Texas was down 21-16 and starting at its own 42 with 2:19 left at No. 21 LSU on Saturday night. Arch Manning, who had thrown three interceptions, led the Longhorns down the field and hit Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown with four seconds left. Texas won 22-21.

The drive survived a scare at the LSU 11, where Ryan Wingo was first ruled to have fumbled before replay showed he was down by contact. LSU had led 21-10 in the third quarter behind Dilin Jones, who ran for 125 yards, and Sam Leavitt, who threw two touchdown passes to Jackson Harris.

Manning finished 19 of 35 for 174 yards and also ran in a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The throw to Brown was his only touchdown pass of the night, and it was the one that counted. Naturally, social media had plenty to say.

Former players and big names weighed in.

Fans on both sides felt it.

The Ball Exclusives take

Texas did not play its best game, and Arch Manning's three interceptions will get plenty of attention this week. But the Longhorns found a way to win a one-point game on the road against a ranked team, which is what playoff teams do. LSU, which outplayed Texas for long stretches, let this one slip away.

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