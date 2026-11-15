Charlie Eckhardt intercepted Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer twice in the first half on Saturday night, and Stanford rode the takeaways to a 40-22 win at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

The second one came only minutes later.

Eckhardt finished with 10 tackles, a sack and the two interceptions. Stanford did not turn the ball over all night, while Virginia Tech gave it away three times. Grunkemeyer threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

Micah Ford ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns, Emmet Kenney kicked four field goals, and the Cardinal outgained the Hokies 436 to 398. Stanford improved to 5-5, while Virginia Tech fell to 6-4.

The Ball Exclusives take

Eckhardt's two interceptions turned a cross-country road trip into a statement win. Stanford played clean, turnover-free football in a loud building, and at 5-5 the Cardinal look like a team that has found its identity: run the ball and take it away.

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