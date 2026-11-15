Cal had a chance to get on the board against Virginia on Saturday. Trailing 9-0, the Golden Bears drove 71 yards to the Virginia 4 and faced fourth-and-goal with just over two minutes left in the first half. They lined up for a field goal and tried a fake, and Brandyn Hillman intercepted the pass at the goal line and went 100 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Naturally, the people covering the game could not believe what they had just seen.

After the game, Cal coach Tosh Lupoi was asked about the call.

Virginia added a second pick-six, Kam Robinson’s 33-yard return at the end of the third quarter, and won 36-7. It was a rare double for the Cavaliers.

Cal fell to 3-7 with the loss, while Virginia improved to 5-5 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Ball Exclusives take

It is the kind of play that ends up on every blooper reel of the season, but for Cal it was also the turning point of the game. A 14-point swing on one snap against a team that came in on a three-game skid is a mistake the Bears will be talking about all week.

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