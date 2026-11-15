California’s trip to Charlottesville turned on one play. Trailing 9-0 late in the second quarter, the Golden Bears drove 71 yards on 13 plays to the Virginia 4 and faced fourth-and-goal. Cal lined up for a field goal and tried a fake, and Virginia’s Brandyn Hillman intercepted the pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.

Instead of points for Cal, it was a 16-0 Virginia lead with 2:00 left in the first half.

Virginia added a second interception return for a touchdown, Kam Robinson’s 33-yarder at the end of the third quarter, and won 36-7 at Scott Stadium. Cal’s only touchdown was Adam Mohammed’s 5-yard run with 14 seconds left in the first half.

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele finished 16 of 30 for 141 yards with two interceptions, and the Bears were held to 201 total yards and 42 rushing. Cal fell to 3-7, and Virginia improved to 5-5.

The Ball Exclusives take

Fake field goals are supposed to be the gamble that swings momentum your way. This one swung it 14 points the other direction, and Cal never recovered. For a team scrapping for every point this season, coming away with nothing from the 4-yard line was the ballgame.

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