Micah Ford carried Stanford at Lane Stadium on Saturday night, running 27 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-22 win over Virginia Tech.

Ford scored twice in the second quarter, from 3 and 5 yards out, as Stanford built a 21-0 lead. Here is the second of them:

He added a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter to make it 37-14. Stanford Football’s own clip of Ford:

Quarterback Davis Warren completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards and ran for a 16-yard touchdown, Emmet Kenney made four field goals, and Charlie Eckhardt intercepted Virginia Tech twice. Stanford ran for 233 yards as a team and improved to 5-5. Virginia Tech fell to 6-4.

The Ball Exclusives take

Stanford leaned on its running game and it worked. Ford wore down a Virginia Tech defense on the road, and a 149-yard, three-touchdown night is the kind of performance the Cardinal can build the rest of the season around.

The post WATCH: Micah Ford runs for 149 yards and three TDs as Stanford beats Virginia Tech appeared first on Ball Exclusives.