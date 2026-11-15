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WATCH: Micah Ford runs for 149 yards and three TDs as Stanford beats Virginia Tech
By Ball Exclusives Staff,4 days ago
Micah Ford carried Stanford at Lane Stadium on Saturday night, running 27 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-22 win over Virginia Tech.
Ford scored twice in the second quarter, from 3 and 5 yards out, as Stanford built a 21-0 lead. Here is the second of them:
He added a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter to make it 37-14. Stanford Football’s own clip of Ford:
Quarterback Davis Warren completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards and ran for a 16-yard touchdown, Emmet Kenney made four field goals, and Charlie Eckhardt intercepted Virginia Tech twice. Stanford ran for 233 yards as a team and improved to 5-5. Virginia Tech fell to 6-4.
The Ball Exclusives take
Stanford leaned on its running game and it worked. Ford wore down a Virginia Tech defense on the road, and a 149-yard, three-touchdown night is the kind of performance the Cardinal can build the rest of the season around.
The post WATCH: Micah Ford runs for 149 yards and three TDs as Stanford beats Virginia Tech appeared first on Ball Exclusives.