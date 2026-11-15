Stanford went into Virginia Tech on Saturday night and never trailed, beating the Hokies 40-22 to even its record at 5-5. Micah Ford carried 27 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cardinal led 21-0 in the second quarter before Virginia Tech scored.

Quarterback Davis Warren threw for 203 yards and ran in a 16-yard touchdown, and kicker Emmet Kenney made four field goals, from 31, 46, 49 and 23 yards. Stanford piled up 436 yards and did not turn the ball over; Virginia Tech (6-4) turned it over three times.

The Hokies did make a run. Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yarder to Davion Brown that cut the lead to 24-14 in the third quarter. Stanford answered with two Kenney field goals and Ford’s third touchdown to go up 37-14. Naturally, social media had plenty to say.

Reporters and college football accounts put the result in perspective.

Hokies fans, meanwhile, were not in a forgiving mood.

The Ball Exclusives take

This was Stanford at its best: a 21-0 start, a 149-yard night from Micah Ford, four Emmet Kenney field goals and zero turnovers, all on the road. At 5-5, the Cardinal are one win from bowl eligibility. For Virginia Tech, three turnovers and 40 points allowed at home to a team that came in 4-5 is the kind of night that sticks.

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