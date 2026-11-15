Jacksonville State Gamecocks forward Ethan Croley recorded 20 points and 17 rebounds to lift his team past the UAB Blazers 71-68 on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Ala.

Leon Horner scored 17 points and Jordan Stiemke added 11 for Jacksonville State. Justyn Fernandez led UAB with 15 points and three steals. Salim London contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jeremy Elyzee tallied 13.

Croley scored 12 of his 20 points before halftime, helping the Gamecocks build a 35-30 lead. After the game was tied 51-51 early in the second half, Jacksonville State outscored UAB 12-0 to seize control. According to The Associated Press, the Gamecocks held on for the 71-68 win.

The post Jacksonville State Edges UAB 71-68 Behind Croley’s Double-Double appeared first on Ball Exclusives.