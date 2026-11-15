Jordan Clark scored 27 points as the Montana Grizzlies beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 80-71 on Saturday night at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Down by as many as 11, the Grizzlies fought back. It was a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes. The Grizzlies were behind 38-33 at halftime and outscored the Fighting Hawks the rest of the way. A 10-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Montana, Jordan Clark finished with 27 points, Tyler Thompson had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Semaj Carter chipped in eight points off the bench.

For North Dakota, Luke Winkel finished with 21 points and three assists, and Zack Parks added 12 points. Samuel Hincapie had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Grizzlies moved to 2-2. The Fighting Hawks dropped to 1-3.

The Grizzlies are first in the Big Sky. Montana is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Fighting Hawks are first in the Summit and have lost two straight. North Dakota is 0-1 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Grizzlies are back in action when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Fighting Hawks are back in action when they host the SIU Edwardsville Cougars on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The post Grizzlies Beat Fighting Hawks 80-71 as Clark Scores 27 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.