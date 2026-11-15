The Carolina Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Caesars Superdome, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 3-5 and have lost three straight. Carolina lost to Denver Broncos 26-21 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Panthers average 24.9 points and 381.8 yards per game and allow 27.4 points. Princely Umanmielen leads the Panthers with 3 sacks, and Devin Lloyd leads the Panthers with 54 tackles. Bryce Young has thrown for 2,197 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Chuba Hubbard has 619 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Saints are 3-5. New Orleans beat Cleveland Browns 23-22 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Saints average 23.1 points and 343.5 yards per game and allow 27.0 points. Chase Young leads the Saints with 8 sacks, and Pete Werner leads the Saints with 65 tackles. Tyler Shough has thrown for 1,986 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Tyler Shough has 162 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Panthers are fourth in the National Football Conference. Carolina is 1-3 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Saints sit 11th in the National Football Conference. New Orleans is 1-4 at home and 2-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

Carolina lists Bobby Okereke and Ikem Ekwonu as out and Xavier Legette, Will Lee III and Jaelan Phillips as questionable. New Orleans lists CJ Donaldson, Taliese Fuaga, Erik McCoy, Nick Saldiveri and Mason Tipton as out and Travis Etienne Jr. and Martin Emerson Jr. as questionable.

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