Baylor Hayes threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, Javon Ross caught six passes for 163 yards, and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane beat the Florida Atlantic Owls 38-21 on Saturday night at H. A. Chapman Stadium.

Tulsa scored first and never trailed, leading 21-14 at halftime.

For Tulsa, Hayes completed 21 of 32 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, Ross had six catches for 163 yards, and Oran Singleton Jr. had seven catches for 63 yards. On defense, Thomas Davis had 1.5 sacks, and Zach Williams had an interception.

For Florida Atlantic, Caden Veltkamp completed 32 of 58 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Brady Tillman III ran for 30 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Kelby Valsin had 10 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Tulsa outgained Florida Atlantic 501-422. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4. The Owls dropped to 6-4.

The Golden Hurricane have won two straight. Tulsa is 3-2 at home and 3-2 on the road. Florida Atlantic is 5-0 at home and 1-4 on the road.

The Golden Hurricane are back in action when they host the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Owls next host the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

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