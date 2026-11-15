Micah Ford ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns as the Stanford Cardinal topped the Virginia Tech Hokies 40-22 on Saturday night at Lane Stadium.

Stanford scored first and never trailed, leading 24-7 at halftime.

For Stanford, Davis Warren completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards, Benji Blackburn had three catches for 63 yards, while Caden High had five catches for 60 yards. On defense, Charlie Eckhardt had a sack and two interceptions, and Gabe Kaminski had a sack.

For Virginia Tech, Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Davion Brown had two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Stanford outgained Virginia Tech 436-398. The Cardinal improved to 5-5. The Hokies dropped to 6-4.

The Cardinal are ninth in the ACC. Stanford is 4-1 at home and 1-4 on the road. The Hokies are 10th in the ACC and have lost two straight. Virginia Tech is 3-2 at home and 3-2 away from home.

The Cardinal next visit the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hokies next visit the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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