Jackson Arnold threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns as the UNLV Rebels topped the New Mexico Lobos 21-17 on Saturday night at University Stadium (NM).

The Rebels trailed 14-7 at halftime. Arnold's 44-yard touchdown run with 7:26 left put the Rebels ahead for good at 21-17.

For UNLV, Arnold completed 12 of 26 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Kayden McGee had two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Vincent Carner had three catches for 58 yards. On defense, Cam Santee had a sack, Andre Porter had a sack and Tony-Louis Nkuba had an interception.

For New Mexico, Bailen George completed 1 of 1 passes for 65 yards, and Scottre Humphrey ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

UNLV outgained New Mexico 327-308. The Rebels moved to 6-4. The Lobos fell to 8-2.

The Rebels are fifth in the Mountain West. UNLV is 3-2 at home and 3-2 away from home. The Lobos sit first in the Mountain West. New Mexico is 4-1 at home and 4-1 away from home.

The Rebels are back in action when they visit the San José State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Lobos next visit the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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