Vincent Neugebauer had 17 points, and the Belmont Bruins defeated the Furman Paladins 72-62 on Saturday night at Curb Event Center Arena.

The Bruins led by as many as 15 points. The Bruins were behind 33-30 at halftime and outscored the Paladins the rest of the way. A 14-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Belmont, Vincent Neugebauer finished with 17 points and six rebounds, Jack Smiley added 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Jabez Jenkins chipped in 10 points.

For Furman, Cameron Elwer finished with 13 points. Tom House had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 13 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Bruins moved to 3-1. The Paladins fell to 4-1.

The Bruins sit first in the MVC. Belmont is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Paladins are first in the SoCon. Furman is 2-0 at home and 2-1 away from home.

The Bruins are back in action when they host the Union Commonwealth (KY) Bulldogs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Paladins next visit the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Bruins Beat Paladins 72-62 as Neugebauer Scores 17 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.