Morehead State Eagles defeated IU Indianapolis Jaguars 79–75 on Saturday in Morehead, Ky.

Morehead State guard Chase Dawson scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-3 from three-point range and 6-of-8 at the free-throw line. Forward Kenyata Carbon added 15 points on 4-of-9 field-goal shooting and made all 7 of his free throws, along with five rebounds. Guard Dalman Alexander contributed 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

IU Indianapolis guard Peyton Heiss led the Jaguars with 21 points. Forward Manasseh Stackhouse recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds, plus two steals and two blocks. Guard Billy Smith also scored 11 points.

According to The Associated Press, the game was played in Morehead, Ky.

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