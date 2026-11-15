Louisville Cardinals safety Jabari Mack intercepted a fourth-down pass from North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess with 58 seconds remaining to secure a 16-14 victory Saturday night in Chapel Hill — a game that ended in a postgame brawl.

Mack’s interception came after the ball ricocheted off UNC wide receiver Jordan Shipp. He returned it 32 yards before sliding to stop the clock, allowing Louisville (7-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to kneel out its fifth consecutive win.

The win keeps Louisville alive in the ACC championship race. The Cardinals entered kickoff as the league’s only two-loss team in conference play.

UNC (5-5, 2-4) rallied late behind running back Benjamin Hall, who scored both Tar Heels touchdowns on the ground — including a 6-yard run with 3:43 left to cut the deficit to 16-14. After forcing a Louisville punt, UNC got the ball back with 1:41 remaining and drove into field goal range before the failed fourth-and-12 attempt.

Burgess entered the game in the second half after starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. exited following a jarring sack. Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for the Cardinals’ only touchdown. Louisville finished with 302 total yards; UNC had 293.

After the final snap, players from both teams escalated from verbal exchanges to shoving and physical altercations. At least one tussle broke away from the main scrum and ended with a Louisville player throwing down a UNC player in the end zone. Officials separated the teams after the brief skirmish.

Louisville hosts Pittsburgh next Saturday. North Carolina travels to Virginia next Saturday.

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