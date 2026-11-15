Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson scored a combined 60 points as the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 137-117 on Saturday night at Kaseya Center.

The Heat led by as many as 20 points. The lead changed hands 9 times.

For Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks, Klay Thompson had 26 points and four assists, while Bam Adebayo contributed 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

For Detroit, Cade Cunningham led the way with 33 points, five rebounds and eight assists, and Kevin Huerter added 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

The Heat moved to 7-6. The Pistons fell to 8-4.

The Heat sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have won four straight. Miami is 3-3 at home and 4-3 on the road. The Pistons are first in the Central Division. Detroit is 3-2 at home and 5-2 on the road. The season series is tied 1-1. Detroit won the first meeting 128-111 on Oct. 23.

The Heat are back in action when they host the Houston Rockets on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pistons are back in action when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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