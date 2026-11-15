L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 123 yards as the Iowa Hawkeyes routed the Purdue Boilermakers 28-7 on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa scored first and never trailed, leading 21-7 at halftime.

For Iowa, Hank Brown completed 20 of 29 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown, Braeden Jackson had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Phillips ran for 123 yards on 23 carries. On defense, Zach Lutmer had an interception.

For Purdue, Ryan Browne completed 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Fame Ijeboi ran for 64 yards on 15 carries, and Asaad Waseem had six catches for 93 yards.

Iowa outgained Purdue 434-303. The Hawkeyes improved to 8-2. The Boilermakers dropped to 3-7.

The Hawkeyes are fifth in the Big Ten and have won three straight. Iowa is 5-1 at home and 3-1 on the road. The Boilermakers are 16th in the Big Ten and have lost four straight. Purdue is 2-4 at home and 1-3 on the road.

The Hawkeyes are back in action when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers next host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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