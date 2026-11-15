Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Jake Oettinger made 22 saves, and the Dallas Stars blanked the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

Benn opened the scoring at 16:23 of the second period, with assists from Justin Hryckowian and Nils Lundkvist. Wyatt Johnston made it 2-0 on the power play at 19:18 of the third period.

For Dallas, Benn and Johnston each scored, and Oettinger stopped 22 of 22 shots.

For Buffalo, Alex Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Dallas outshot Buffalo 30-22. Dallas went 1 for 5 on the power play, and Buffalo went 0 for 5. The Stars moved to 11-6-2. The Sabres fell to 8-8-4.

The Stars are sixth in the Western Conference. The Sabres sit ninth in the Eastern Conference and have lost four straight. The Stars lead the season series 2-0. Dallas won the first meeting 4-0 on Oct. 8.

The Stars next host the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Sabres next visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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