Aaron Clark had 14 points, and the Little Rock Trojans held off the Northwestern State Demons 84-83 in overtime on Saturday night at Jack Stephens Center.

The Trojans trailed by as many as 12 points before storming back. The Trojans were behind 40-35 at halftime and outscored the Demons the rest of the way.

For Little Rock, Aaron Clark finished with 14 points and four rebounds, Bradyn Hubbard added 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Jah'Likai King chipped in 12 points.

For Northwestern State, Kai Simpson had 27 points and three assists, and Isaiah Vick added 11 points.

The Trojans moved to 1-3. The Demons dropped to 1-4.

The Trojans are first in the UAC. Little Rock is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Demons sit first in the Southland. Northwestern State is 1-0 at home and 0-4 away from home.

The Trojans next visit the Jacksonville Dolphins on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Demons are back in action when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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