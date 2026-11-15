The West Georgia Wolves visit the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Kennedy Family Athletic Complex, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Wolves are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. West Georgia beat Stonehill Skyhawks 65-63 on Friday, Nov. 13 on the road. The Wolves average 71.8 points per game and allow 70.8. Grace O'Gara averages 14.8 points and 4.8 assists per game, and Ongolea Afu averages 10.0 rebounds per game.

The River Hawks are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. UMass Lowell lost to Boston College Eagles 86-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The River Hawks average 68.3 points per game and allow 66.3. Kayla Solomon averages 13.0 points per game, and Milena Lund averages 3.7 assists per game. Achol Agok averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Wolves sit first in the UAC. West Georgia is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The River Hawks are first in the Am. East. UMass Lowell is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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