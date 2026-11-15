Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 25–21 on Saturday in Flagstaff to tie for second place in the Big Sky Conference.

Weber State quarterback Nate Dahle passed for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Spencer Ferguson gained 125 yards on 20 carries. Wide receiver Noah Kjar caught nine passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Northern Arizona quarterback Ty Pennington completed 300 yards worth of passes, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Safety Porter Small intercepted Pennington on the Lumberjacks’ final drive to seal the win.

Dahle connected with Tate Kjar on a 25-yard scoring pass midway through the third quarter, giving Weber State a 22–17 lead it did not relinquish. On the ensuing two-point try, Dahle scrambled and threw across the field; safety Braylon Singleton picked it off and returned it 100 yards to cut the deficit to 22–19.

The Wildcats improved to 7–4 overall and 6–2 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona fell to 8–3 overall and 6–2 in conference action. Montana State remains first at 10–1 overall and 7–1 in the Big Sky after beating Northern Colorado.

Weber State hosts Utah Tech next Saturday to close the regular season. Northern Arizona hosts Northern Colorado that same day.

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