Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 246 yards as the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 31–21 on Saturday night in Greeley.

Lamson scored on a 16-yard run just before halftime to give Montana State a 14–7 lead. He added a 17-yard rushing touchdown with 11:25 left to push the advantage to 24–14. He completed 24 of 28 passes and gained 51 yards on the ground.

Montana State running back Jared White rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries and scored on a 28-yard run with 4:05 remaining. Running back Adam Jones carried 17 times for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Northern Colorado quarterback Brayten Silbor threw for 242 yards on 22-of-32 passing. He connected with wide receiver Trey Olsen for a 68-yard touchdown in the first quarter and with wide receiver Evan Morris for a 20-yard scoring pass with 36 seconds left. Olsen and Morris each caught five passes and combined for 157 receiving yards.

The game began five hours later than scheduled because of travel delays stemming from Friday’s nationwide FAA air traffic ground stop.

Montana State improved to 10–1 overall and 7–1 in Big Sky Conference play. Northern Colorado fell to 3–8 overall and 2–6 in conference.

Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday in the 125th Brawl of the Wild. Northern Colorado travels to face Northern Arizona next Saturday.

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