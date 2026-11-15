Cedric Coward had 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies topped the Brooklyn Nets 129-110 on Saturday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies set the tone early, taking the first quarter 38-23. They led by as many as 26 points.

For Memphis, Cedric Coward finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, Taylor Hendricks had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench, while Javon Small contributed 19 points and five assists off the bench.

For Brooklyn, Julius Randle finished with 22 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Day'Ron Sharpe added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for a double-double.

The Grizzlies improved to 9-4. The Nets fell to 3-9.

The Grizzlies sit sixth in the Western Conference and have won two straight. Memphis is 3-4 at home and 6-0 on the road. The Nets are fifth in the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is 1-3 at home and 2-6 on the road.

The Grizzlies are back in action when they visit the Washington Wizards on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Nets are back in action when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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