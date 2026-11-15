Norman Powell scored 24 points as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-106 on Saturday night at Target Center.

The Bulls came out fast, taking the first quarter 29-17. They led by as many as 16 points. The Timberwolves had a 13-0 run in the third quarter.

For Chicago, Norman Powell finished with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists, Matas Buzelis added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Buddy Hield contributed 16 points and four rebounds off the bench.

For Minnesota, Ayo Dosunmu had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals. LaMelo Ball had a rough shooting night, going 7 of 25 from the field and finishing with 19 points.

The Bulls moved to 3-9. The Timberwolves dropped to 9-4.

The Bulls sit fourth in the Central Division and have won two straight. Chicago is 1-4 at home and 2-5 away from home. The Timberwolves sit fifth in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 5-2 at home and 4-2 on the road.

The Bulls are back in action when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are back in action when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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