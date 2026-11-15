Rocco Becht threw for 84 yards and three touchdowns as the Penn State Nittany Lions rolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-14 on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State scored first and never trailed, leading 28-0 at halftime.

For Penn State, Becht completed 9 of 15 passes for 84 yards with three touchdowns, Benjamin Brahmer had two catches for 23 yards and two touchdowns, and Carson Hansen ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. On defense, Alexander McPherson had a sack, and Dallas Vakalahi had a sack.

For Minnesota, Drake Lindsey completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns, and Darius Taylor had four catches for 85 yards.

Penn State outgained Minnesota 351-226. The Nittany Lions moved to 6-4. The Golden Gophers dropped to 5-5.

The Nittany Lions are eighth in the Big Ten and have won three straight. Penn State is 4-2 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Golden Gophers sit 10th in the Big Ten and have lost three straight. Minnesota is 4-2 at home and 1-3 away from home.

The Nittany Lions next host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Gophers are back in action when they host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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