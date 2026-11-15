Evan Medders ran for 146 yards and a touchdown as the Air Force Falcons routed the San José State Spartans 24-3 on Saturday night at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force scored first and never trailed, leading 17-0 at halftime.

For Air Force, Team completed 0 of 1 passes for 0 yards and Medders ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. On defense, Andrew Tillett had a sack.

For San José State, Luke Weaver completed 11 of 24 passes for 138 yards.

Air Force outgained San José State 451-224. The Falcons moved to 8-2. The Spartans dropped to 5-6.

The Spartans are seventh in the Mountain West. San José State is 2-3 at home and 3-3 on the road.

The Spartans are back in action when they host the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Falcons Beat Spartans 24-3 as Medders Runs for 146 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.