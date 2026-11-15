Bear Bachmeier ran for 54 yards and three touchdowns as the BYU Cougars rolled past the Baylor Bears 28-7 on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU scored first and never trailed, leading 21-0 at halftime.

For BYU, Bachmeier completed 14 of 24 passes for 104 yards with a touchdown while Bachmeier ran for 54 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. On defense, Bodie Schoonover had two sacks, Viliami Po'uha had a sack and Tommy Prassas had an interception.

For Baylor, DJ Lagway completed 21 of 37 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Lagway ran for 42 yards on 11 carries.

BYU outgained Baylor 312-238. The Cougars moved to 8-2. The Bears fell to 6-4.

The Cougars sit third in the Big 12. BYU is 6-0 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Bears sit sixth in the Big 12. Baylor is 4-1 at home and 2-3 away from home.

The Cougars next visit the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Bears next host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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