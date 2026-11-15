The Louisville Cardinals held off the North Carolina Tar Heels 16-14 on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Cardinals went ahead for good on Lincoln Kienholz's 3-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel Skinner with 12:15 left in the second quarter, making it 13-7. The Tar Heels got within 16-14 on Benjamin Hall's 6-yard touchdown run with 3:43 left, but could get no closer.

For Louisville, Kienholz completed 23 of 31 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown, Lawayne McCoy had six catches for 64 yards, and Keyjuan Brown ran for 78 yards on 11 carries. On defense, Koen Entringer had two sacks, Stanquan Clark had a sack and Jabari Mack had an interception.

For North Carolina, Billy Edwards Jr. completed 10 of 14 passes for 120 yards, and Hall ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Louisville outgained North Carolina 302-293. The Cardinals moved to 7-3. The Tar Heels dropped to 5-5.

The Cardinals sit third in the ACC and have won five straight. Louisville is 4-1 at home and 3-2 on the road. The Tar Heels are 10th in the ACC. North Carolina is 1-4 at home and 4-1 on the road.

The Cardinals are back in action when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Tar Heels are back in action when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

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