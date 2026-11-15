Trae'von Dunbar ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns as the South Alabama Jaguars topped the Troy Trojans 27-14 on Saturday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama scored first and never trailed, leading 17-7 at halftime. The Trojans got within 27-14 on a touchdown with 14:11 left.

For South Alabama, Bishop Davenport completed 9 of 21 passes for 122 yards while Dunbar ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. On defense, Jordan Williams had a sack, and Dallas Young had a sack.

For Troy, Goose Crowder completed 24 of 41 passes for 231 yards with a touchdown, and Crowder ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

South Alabama outgained Troy 368-354. The Jaguars improved to 5-5. The Trojans dropped to 4-6.

The Jaguars are sixth in the Sun Belt. South Alabama is 4-1 at home and 1-4 on the road. The Trojans are ninth in the Sun Belt and have lost two straight. Troy is 3-2 at home and 1-4 on the road.

The Jaguars are back in action when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Trojans next host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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