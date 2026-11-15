Connor Sevilla scored 16 points as the UC Davis Aggies beat the Sacramento State Hornets 75-56 on Saturday night at Hornet Pavilion.

The Aggies led by as many as 25 points. The Aggies were behind 36-33 at halftime and outscored the Hornets the rest of the way. A 10-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For UC Davis, Connor Sevilla finished with 16 points, Ylan Esso-Essis had 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Jalen Stokes contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For Sacramento State, Marcus Wilson had 12 points and four steals, and Mikey Williams added nine points, four rebounds and three steals.

The Aggies moved to 3-1. The Hornets dropped to 1-2.

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and have won three straight. UC Davis is 2-1 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Hornets sit first in the Big West and have lost two straight. Sacramento State is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Aggies next host the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Hornets are back in action when they visit the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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