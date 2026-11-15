Doyel Cockrill III had 22 points, and the Nicholls Colonels beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 71-68 on Saturday night at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.

The Colonels trailed by as many as 14 points before storming back. It was a back-and-forth game with 8 lead changes. The Colonels were behind 33-28 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs the rest of the way. The Bulldogs had a 12-0 run in the first half.

For Nicholls, Doyel Cockrill III finished with 22 points and three assists off the bench, AJ Dent had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Cameron Simpson contributed 12 points off the bench.

For Louisiana Tech, Braylon Wenger led the way with 24 points, and Jaylen Fenner added 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Jay Tyler had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 12 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Colonels improved to 2-2. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-2.

The Colonels are first in the Southland. Nicholls is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Bulldogs sit first in the Sun Belt and have lost two straight. Louisiana Tech is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Colonels are back in action when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are back in action when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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