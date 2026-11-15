Florida went into Kroger Field on Saturday night and beat No. 11 Kentucky 21-14, an upset that drops the Wildcats to 7-3 and lifts the Gators to 6-4. Quarterback Aaron Philo did it with his legs: 102 rushing yards on 15 carries, including the 2-yard touchdown run with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter that put Florida ahead for good.

It came down to the final two minutes. Florida was stopped on fourth down at the Kentucky 36 with 1:47 to play, which gave Kenny Minchey and the Wildcats one last shot. The Florida defense answered with four straight incompletions, the last two broken up by J. Woods and B. Hanks III, and Philo knelt it out in front of 61,866 fans.

Naturally, social media had plenty to say. The Gators and the big college football accounts led the way.

Andy Staples of On3 summed up the Gators in one line.

The final sequence had its own drama, starting with the measurement on Florida’s fourth-down try.

And plenty of fans pointed out just how unpredictable this season has been on both sides.

The Ball Exclusives take

Florida keeps doing this: a loss you can see coming, then a road win nobody saw coming. Philo running for 102 yards is the story, and the defense closing with four straight stops is the proof the Gators still have fight. For Kentucky, a home loss to a four-loss team in November is the kind that sticks with the committee.

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