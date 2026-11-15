Tyrese Proctor had 24 points and 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 22 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes. The Mavericks had a 11-0 run in the third quarter.

For Cleveland, Tyrese Proctor finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Mario Hezonja had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Meleek Thomas chipped in 20 points and four rebounds.

For Dallas, Kyrie Irving had 34 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Cooper Flagg had a rough shooting night, going 6 of 19 from the field and finishing with 18 points.

The Cavaliers improved to 7-7. The Mavericks fell to 7-6.

The Cavaliers sit second in the Central Division. Cleveland is 5-2 at home and 2-5 on the road. The Mavericks are 10th in the Western Conference and have lost two straight. Dallas is 5-2 at home and 2-4 on the road.

The Cavaliers next host the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Mavericks next visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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